When left uncontrolled, diabetes can significantly increase the risk of serious health issues, including heart disease, kidney damage, nerve damage, and vision problems. Managing diabetes is crucial for maintaining overall health and preventing complications associated with uncontrolled blood sugar levels. Effective management helps individuals maintain normal blood sugar levels and improve their quality of life. Diet plays a significant role in diabetes management. The right dietary choices can help control blood sugar levels.

Foods high in fibre, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, can slow the absorption of sugar and help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, choosing healthy fats, such as those found in nuts, seeds, and avocados, instead of unhealthy fats can improve heart health, which is particularly important for people with diabetes.

However, it's not just about what you eat. Meal timings are also critical in managing diabetes, as how and when you eat can significantly impact blood sugar levels. Your body's insulin sensitivity fluctuates naturally according to its internal circadian clock. By aligning your meals with this natural biological rhythm, you can significantly reduce post-meal spikes, lower overnight glucose levels, and improve overall HbA1c control.

Ideal meal timings for diabetics

To maintain stable blood sugar levels, consistency is paramount. Consistent meal schedules can help regulate blood sugar fluctuations, preventing spikes and dips. For example, if meals are too far apart, it may lead to excessive hunger and overeating, which can result in elevated blood sugar levels. On the other hand, eating too frequently can lead to consistently high levels of glucose in the blood.

The best timing for meals for individuals with diabetes typically involves eating three balanced meals throughout the day, spaced about 4 to 5 hours apart. This approach helps to maintain steady blood sugar levels. Additionally, incorporating healthy snacks if there is a long gap between meals can prevent blood sugar dips, especially if the individual is on medication that might lower blood sugar levels.

Breakfast: Within 1 hour of waking

Eating breakfast early kickstarts your metabolism and lowers overall insulin resistance. Studies show that every hour you delay breakfast is associated with a 0.6% increase in fasting glucose.

Lunch: Midday fueling

This timing keeps your body fueled, prevents energy dips, and stops you from overeating later in the afternoon.

Dinner: Early and light

Wrapping up dinner at least 2 to 3 hours before sleeping drastically improves your overnight glycemic control without increasing hypoglycemia risks.

Snacks

If you experience blood sugar dips between your main meals, small, mindful snacks can act as a bridge.

Pro-tips to enhance your meal schedule

Don't sit down immediately after eating. Engaging in a 10-to-15-minute light walk shortly after your meals can help prevent post-meal spikes.

Change how you eat your plate. Research indicates that consuming your vegetables and protein first, and leaving your carbohydrates for the end of the meal, naturally slows down glucose absorption.

If you take insulin or specific oral medications, your meal times must coordinate closely with your prescription schedule to avoid dangerous drops.

However, specific recommendations can vary based on individual preferences, lifestyle, and blood sugar responses. For instance, some people might benefit from following a routine of having a larger breakfast, moderate lunch, and lighter dinner, as research suggests that eating a substantial breakfast can improve overall glycemic control throughout the day.

It's essential for individuals with diabetes to work with healthcare providers, such as registered dietitians or diabetes educators, to develop personalised meal plans that consider both what to eat and when to eat to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. This tailored approach can help ensure better outcomes and promote a healthier lifestyle overall.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.