About 89.8 million people are living with diabetes in India as of 2024, according to the International Diabetes Federation. India has the second-highest disease burden due to diabetes, which makes the case for concentrating on remedies that can reduce the blood sugar spikes common in diabetics. One such natural remedy that has science-backed benefits for diabetics is amla or Indian gooseberry. The simple habit that could prove beneficial with the consumption of Indian gooseberry is eating it fresh before having a meal.

The superberry is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which have a low glycaemic impact, making it diabetic-friendly. Amla for diabetes is preferred as per the research published in the Nutraceuticals Journal, as it contains several phytochemicals potentially having antidiabetic properties. But the quality of the fruit and the form it is eaten in can have an effect on blood sugar levels, especially for diabetics.

How Amla Helps Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes

Amla fruit acts as a potent rejuvenator and immunomodulator with beneficial effects on digestion, cough, asthma, heart diseases, hair growth, eye health, and overall body and intellect. Specifically, it can help with improving insulin sensitivity that is essential for those with diabetes. When the carbohydrate absorption is slower, then blood sugar doesn't spike too suddenly, which happens with amla fruit consumption.

Amla fruit can reduce post-meal glucose spikes, which put stress on the pancreas and internal organs as the body struggles to regulate blood glucose.

Consuming a small quantity of amla before a meal can support pancreatic function and help the body handle sugar better after food is eaten and metabolised by the body.

Also Read: Liver Health To Blood Sugar Control: Starting Your Day With Raw Amla Can Offer These 5 Benefits

Why Eating Amla Before Meals Matters

Research published in the Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews journal details that consuming Indian gooseberries can prepare the metabolism to receive the spike of blood sugar heading on its way. The components of Indian gooseberry can help reduce glucose surges right after eating. It is similar to the "preloading foods" strategy in diabetes care. Amla before meals for diabetes should be a necessary step if you want to avoid a blood sugar spike from a meal.

What Science Says About Consuming Amla

As per a review published in the International Journal for Multidisciplinary Research, the polyphenols in amla improve glucose metabolism. This is vital for diabetics, as their insulin secretion and ability to utilise glucose are impaired. It can even reduce fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels when they are tested.

You need to consult a medical professional to ensure you take the right approach with Indian gooseberry consumption.

Amla consumption is often used as a supportive dietary measure, as it helps in diabetes management.

Dr Ambrish Mithal, Endocrinology and Diabetology, Max Healthcare, explains, "Diabetes is a complex condition that requires ongoing efforts to maintain healthy blood sugar levels." This is where introducing the right dietary approaches is necessary. One of which involves consuming a whole amla right before consuming a meal.

Best Ways To Consume Amla For Diabetes

Amla should be consumed by diabetics after a medical professional has been consulted. But, except for the whole amla, here are ways that you can consume it:

Raw fresh amla (most effective), as it can be readily absorbed by the gut.

Amla juice (no added sugar) is a great way to introduce a healthy, hydrating liquid to beat the heat and regulate your blood sugar control.

Amla powder (with water) can be consumed in controlled doses to avoid side effects.

You can safely eat about 1-2 fresh amla before meals to regulate your blood sugar spikes.

Also Read: 6 Health Benefits Of Amla Or Indian Gooseberry

Who Should Be Careful

Amla is a natural remedy that should be carefully consumed in limited doses, as the body can only absorb a limited amount.

People with diabetes medication face a risk of low sugar levels, so consulting a doctor is essential.

Those with acidity issues need to be careful, especially when consuming amla on an empty stomach, as it can trigger acidic build-up. If you have been diagnosed with diabetes, then you need to consult a doctor to take a safe approach. Amla is a natural remedy that is a simple, accessible food-based strategy to tackle the blood sugar spikes due to diabetes. It works best with diet, exercise, and medical care, as a holistic approach is necessary for controlling diabetes side effects. It is important to note that consuming amla is not a replacement for diabetes medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.