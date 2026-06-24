Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), formally known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), is a hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. It is characterised by a combination of symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgen (male hormones), and polycystic ovaries. Women with PMOS may experience various issues, including weight gain, infertility, excessive hair growth and acne.

PMOS and diabetes risk

PMOS dramatically increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. The primary driver behind this increased risk is insulin resistance. A condition where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. Many women with PMOS have elevated insulin levels and resistance, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels.

Here's why women with PMOS are at a higher risk

Cellular resistance

In PMOS, the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin, which is the hormone responsible for moving glucose out of the blood and into cells for energy.

Hormonal imbalance

The excess androgens often present in PMOS can disrupt normal metabolic functions, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Weight gain

PMOS contributes to obesity or overweight issues, which can further worsen insulin resistance.

Increased inflammation

PMOS is associated with a higher level of inflammation in the body, which is thought to contribute to the development of insulin resistance and diabetes.

Metabolic syndrome

PMOS can lead to metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type-2 diabetes.

Pancreatic burnout

Insulin resistance means that more insulin is required to manage blood glucose levels, often leading to higher insulin production by the pancreas. Over time, the pancreas can become overworked and may not produce enough insulin, leading to increased blood sugar levels and potentially resulting in type 2 diabetes.

Other metabolic conditions

Women with PMOS frequently exhibit other metabolic issues, such as abnormal lipid levels and hypertension, which further heighten their risk for developing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Tips for women with PMOS to reduce diabetes risk

While PMOS is a chronic condition, its progression to diabetes is highly preventable through targeted diet and lifestyle adjustments.

1. Eat a low-glycemic, high-fibre diet

Focus on a balanced diet rich in whole foods while limiting refined carbohydrates and sugars to maintain healthy glucose levels. Choose foods like quinoa, oats, lentils, and non-starchy vegetables that digest slowly and cut out sugary drinks, white bread, pastries, and processed foods.

Always combine your carbohydrates with healthy fats or lean proteins to blunt the glucose response.

2. Combine strength training and cardio

Engaging in regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity and help with weight management. Lift weights or do bodyweight exercises at least twice a week to build lean muscles.

Aim for 120-150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise weekly to actively pull sugar out of the bloodstream without needing extra insulin.

3. Lose weight gradually

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reducing insulin resistance. Even a modest weight loss of 5-10% can significantly improve metabolic health.

4. Regular monitoring

Keeping track of blood sugar levels and regularly monitoring insulin sensitivity can help catch potential issues early on.

5. Medical consultation

Work closely with your doctor to address PMOS effectively. They may recommend medications to help improve insulin sensitivity.

6. Manage stress

High levels of stress can impact hormonal balance and insulin sensitivity. Techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, and other relaxation strategies can be beneficial.

7. Sleep hygiene

Prioritise good sleep patterns. Poor sleep can negatively impact insulin sensitivity and overall health.

Women with PMOS must get an annual fasting blood glucose or HbA1c test from a clinical provider to catch prediabetes early. Pair this with routine lipid panels to stay ahead of cardiovascular risks. By following these tips, women with PMOS can significantly reduce their risk of developing diabetes while also improving their overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.