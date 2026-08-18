"Miraculous": Burned Field Mouse Survives UK Wildfire, Rescued By Firefighters

A tiny field mouse is recovering after a heart-touching rescue by firefighters in the UK. The fire crews were called after a blaze broke out in Kings Sutton, Northamptonshire, on Thursday (Aug 13) around 3:00 pm (local time). According to the BBC, emergency responders from Towcester Fire Station spotted the mouse while clearing scorched terrain. It was struggling in the ashes.

The mouse had sustained noticeable burn injuries on its body and fur from the intense heat and flames. Recognising that the animal was in critical condition and unable to escape on its own, the firefighters acted quickly. They gently picked up the injured mouse, provided immediate shelter from the heat, and offered it hydration.

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Posting details about the rescue on Facebook, Towcester Fire Station wrote, "...whilst we were attending some trees and hedgerows involved in fire, a member of our crew spotted this miraculous little field mouse scurrying amongst the smouldering undergrowth."

"After some searching, we located a family of mice in the hedgerow and were able to relocate them to a safe place after being checked over. It's safe to say this mouse was grateful for a drink of some of our water before running off to rejoin his friends."

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See the post here:

Rescuers noted that while wildfires devastate local ecosystems and claim the lives of countless small animals, instances like this serve as a powerful reminder of compassion on the front lines.

The emergency responders also urged residents to be careful with fires. "Please follow our advice not to light ANY fires in the open during the current dry conditions. Fires spread easily, and the damage to property and our precious local wildlife can be devastating," they added.