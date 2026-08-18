"Marvellous Miracle": Man Survives 15 Days Trapped Inside Underwater Cave In Mexico

In an extraordinary story of survival, a 31-year-old fisherman named Erasto Crisanto Valdez was rescued alive after being trapped for 15 days in a dark underwater cave system in southern Mexico, Metro.UK reported. The ordeal began on July 23, 2026, when Valdez went fishing with his father near San Francisco La Paz.

As per the media outlet, he got stuck in the cave while attempting to catch a robalo, a common snook. He lost his orientation and could not find the exit deep inside the tunnels.

He was surrounded by darkness and survived by drinking fresh water from an underground stream running through the cavern.

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With no light or watch, he lost all track of time, believing he had only been trapped for three days. He spent his time praying, sleeping, and waiting on a dry ledge.

He was finally found in the cave more than 300 ft deep on August 7. He was dehydrated and was malnourished.

"Thank you, God, for giving me another opportunity in life and allowing me to see my children and my family," he told Nmas, calling his rescue a "marvellous miracle".

Valdez was saved by explorers from Mexico, Germany, the US and the Dominican Republic. The rescue had begun under challenging conditions, including poor visibility.

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But two specialist cave divers, including American instructor Harry Gust and Mexican diver Rosalino "Rosso" Rivera, refused to give up.

On August 7, after navigating pitch-black passages with less than a metre of visibility, Gust entered the dry air chamber and heard Valdez shouting for help.

"I could not see him but assured him that I was coming back for him with more help," he told Divernet.