Mexico's Pint-Sized Soldier Has Narcos Running In Fear: A Chihuahua Named Comando

Mexico's National Guard has a new recruit who is very different from the force's usual canine officers. Meet Comando, a 13-month-old Chihuahua who weighs just 7 kg and stands around 21 cm tall. Despite his tiny size, Comando is being trained for search and rescue duties and has already become one of the most recognisable faces of Mexico's National Guard.

According to The Metro, Comando was adopted by the National Guard around six months ago after his elderly owners could no longer care for him. He was later brought into the force's canine programme.

Comando is a stark contrast to the larger dogs normally associated with security forces. Mexico's National Guard has around 350 working dogs, with German Shepherds and Labradors making up much of the canine unit.

The Metro reported that the pint-sized recruit has been given his own tactical equipment, including a protective vest, goggles, helmet and a small camera.

Comando has also taken part in public events. He appeared alongside National Guard personnel during Mexico's Independence Day military-civic parade in Mexico City on September 16.

While his tiny frame has made him a social media sensation, Comando is also undergoing training alongside larger working dogs. He has been filmed tackling stairs and obstacles as part of his training.

The Metro said his growing popularity has led to memes and even an animated version of the Chihuahua appearing online.

But is Comando really making Mexican drug gangs run for cover?

There is no official evidence that the Chihuahua has frightened or chased away drug cartel members. The dramatic "narcos running in fear" angle comes from the playful framing around Mexico's newest and smallest canine recruit, rather than a documented anti-cartel operation involving Comando.

His role is instead focused on search and rescue, training and public engagement.

Lieutenant Debora Hernandez said Comando challenges the idea that only large dogs can serve in the National Guard. His presence also helps create a more approachable image of the force.

For now, Comando may be tiny compared with Mexico's other working dogs, but his unusual role has made him an unlikely star of the National Guard.