<i>'Narcos: Mexico'</i> Star Manuel Masalva Fights For His Life In Coma After Severe Infection

Mexican actor Manuel Masalva, best known for his role in Narcos: Mexico, is currently in a medically induced coma in Dubai after allegedly contracting a severe bacterial infection during his recent visit to the Philippines. The 34-year-old actor arrived in Dubai on March 18 following his time in the Philippines.

According to his manager, Jaime Jaramillo Espinosa, Masalva began experiencing internal discomfort and pain just two days after arriving in Dubai. The symptoms progressively worsened, leading to his hospitalisation. Masalva's condition is currently described as critical but stable, and he continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

Fans and colleagues have expressed concern for the actor, who is known for his captivating performances in popular series. As his condition remains delicate, supporters are hoping for his swift recovery.

One of the actor's friends, Mario Moran, also shared that a GoFundMe page had been created to assist with the actor's medical costs.

"The medical costs are enormous, and in a country where everything is more difficult, any help, no matter how small, can make the difference in this very difficult moment," he said in a TikTok clip.

"If you can contribute, we thank you with our entire hearts."