Travis Scott India Tour 2025: Ticket Sale Date Announced Here's How to Book Online

International music stars like Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Ed Sheeran's Indian concerts gained tremendous popularity. Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad even set a record for the biggest stadium concert.

Clearly, India has become a good platform for international talents. And now, international rap sensation Travis Scott is set to perform in India for the first time.

The Houston-born artist will bring his highly anticipated Circus Maximus World Tour to Delhi, marking a major milestone in his career. This electrifying tour will span five countries, including India, during October and November.

UTOPIA CAN'T STOP 🚀 Due to astronomical demand we've added a new show on 19th October!

Waiting room goes live at 1 PM IST sharp and tickets sales starts at 1.30 PM IST! Get in and get ready to snag those tickets! ⏳🔥 #TravisScottIndia pic.twitter.com/fXhWKaFX5u — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) April 5, 2025

When and where is this concert?

This show, to be held on 18 October 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, is no less than a celebration for Travis Scott fans. But as soon as the news of the ticket sale came, the crowd rushed to the websites. BookMyShow Live was forced to keep another date - October 19.

Here are the booking details

Ticket sale starts: 5 April, 1:20 pm

Waiting room opens: 1:00 pm (do not refresh)

Where to book: BookMyShow

Date: 18 and 19 October 2025

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

As per the music fans, Travis's shows are not just music; they are cinematic experiences. His performance is going to give a new level to hip-hop in India. When thousands of people dance together on superhits like 'Sicko Mode', 'Goosebumps', 'FE!N', and 'Antidote', that moment will become a movement, not just music.

Hip-hop in India is no longer limited to underground street rap. The young audience and local rappers here have taken it to a different high level. The arrival of an artist like Travis Scott is a sign that India is now ready to roar on the global music map.