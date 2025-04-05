Advertisement
Travis Scott India Tour 2025: Ticket Sale Date Announced Here's How to Book Online

Fans are eagerly awaiting the show, which is expected to be a high-energy, cinematic experience, marking a significant moment for hip-hop in India.

Read Time: 2 mins
Travis Scott India Tour 2025: Ticket Sale Date Announced Here's How to Book Online
Travis Scott will perform in India for the first time as part of his Circus Maximus Tour.

International music stars like Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Ed Sheeran's Indian concerts gained tremendous popularity. Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad even set a record for the biggest stadium concert. 

Clearly, India has become a good platform for international talents. And now, international rap sensation Travis Scott is set to perform in India for the first time. 

The Houston-born artist will bring his highly anticipated Circus Maximus World Tour to Delhi, marking a major milestone in his career. This electrifying tour will span five countries, including India, during October and November.

When and where is this concert?

This show, to be held on 18 October 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, is no less than a celebration for Travis Scott fans. But as soon as the news of the ticket sale came, the crowd rushed to the websites. BookMyShow Live was forced to keep another date - October 19.

Here are the booking details

  • Ticket sale starts: 5 April, 1:20 pm
  • Waiting room opens: 1:00 pm (do not refresh)
  • Where to book: BookMyShow
  • Date: 18 and 19 October 2025
  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

As per the music fans, Travis's shows are not just music; they are cinematic experiences. His performance is going to give a new level to hip-hop in India. When thousands of people dance together on superhits like 'Sicko Mode', 'Goosebumps', 'FE!N', and 'Antidote', that moment will become a movement, not just music.

Hip-hop in India is no longer limited to underground street rap. The young audience and local rappers here have taken it to a different high level. The arrival of an artist like Travis Scott is a sign that India is now ready to roar on the global music map. 

