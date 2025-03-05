US State Battles Outbreak Of Highly Contagious, Antibiotic-Resistant Disease. Here's What To Know

A highly contagious and antibiotic-resistant disease is spreading rapidly in Oregon, specifically in the Portland metropolitan area. According to the Multnomah County Health Department, cases of shigellosis, also known as dysentery, have surged in the region. In January alone, health officials reported 40 cases of the bacterial disease, which is characterized by severe diarrhoea. The two strains of the disease identified in the state are resistant to multiple antibiotics, making treatment more challenging, the New York Post reported.

Fortunately, local health officials have not recently detected the more severe strain of the disease, which can lead to life-threatening complications. However, the rapid spread of shigellosis remains a concern, and health authorities are urging residents to take precautions to prevent further transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that dysentery can spread rapidly through various means, including exposure to infected faeces, contaminated food or water and sexual contact

Person-to-person transmission is the most common method of spread. The infection can cause severe symptoms, including:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Fever

Dr. John Townes, Oregon Health & Science University's medical director for infection prevention and control, wants to dispel the notion that Shigella is an outdated disease. "This is not an 18th-century disease," he emphasised. According to Dr Townes, Shigella, along with Salmonella and Campylobacter, is a common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the US, and its presence is not a new development. Shigella has been the third most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis for a long time.

However, there has been a recent surge in Shigellosis cases in Oregon, primarily affecting vulnerable populations. The health department reports that among recent cases, 56% were homeless individuals, and 55% were people struggling with methamphetamine or opioid addiction.

"When you don't have housing, it is harder to prevent infectious disease and access care to treat disease than if you are housed. This rise in Shigella cases over recent years is concerning and is a result of multiple transmission pathways. Investments made in public health are critical for monitoring and slowing the spread of the disease," Dr Townes said.

He said that the spread of dysentery can be effectively stopped by addressing basic sanitation needs. He advocates for increasing access to public toilets and handwashing stations.

"Shigella is primarily transmitted from person to person in conditions where access to adequate sanitation and personal hygiene are inadequate. Improving access to housing, sanitation, personal hygiene, and preventive healthcare services will be important in controlling not only Shigella but also other infectious diseases transmitted by similar mechanisms," he added.