Obama Admits Struggling In His Marriage With Wife Michelle In Candid Interview

In a candid interview, former US President Barack Obama openly discussed the challenges he faced in his marriage to Michelle Obama, according to The Daily Beast. Speaking with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper, Obama admitted to being in a "deep deficit" with his wife, revealing that he has been trying to make up for it by occasionally engaging in fun activities to strengthen their bond.

During the conversation, Obama, 63, acknowledged that his eight years in office from 2009 to 2017 had placed a strain on his relationship with Michelle.

"I was in a deep deficit with my wife," Obama admitted in a conversation."So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things," the former president added.

He expressed that his demanding presidential duties had taken a toll on their marriage, and he has since worked on improving it. Obama's remarks have drawn attention for their honesty and insight into the personal struggles that even public figures face behind the scenes.

"Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her," he said in an interview on CBS Mornings in 2023.

Michelle has also spoken candidly about their marital struggles, particularly during the years when Barack was rising as a political star while she focused on raising their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

In a 2022 interview on Revolt TV, the former first lady revealed, "There were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband."

The Obamas, who live in DC, have recently been plagued by wild rumors alleging Barack was having an affair with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Media stoked rumours of marital strife after he attended both President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration without Michelle by his side.

The couple had tried to silence the gossip by posting cozy selfies together on Valentine's Day, accompanied by loving messages.