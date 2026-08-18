Berlin Woman Jumps From 11th-Floor Window Into Firefighter's Arms In Dramatic Escape

Terrifying footage has surfaced on social media showing a woman escaping a burning apartment in Berlin by climbing onto an 11th-floor window ledge and making a desperate two-storey jump into a firefighter's rescue basket. According to Euro News, the fire broke out at around 6:30 am on August 14 in a high-rise residential building in the Friedrichshain neighbourhood, near the Ostbahnhof train station. Smoke quickly spread through the building, forcing firefighters to evacuate residents.

When emergency crews arrived, the woman was already outside the window of her burning apartment, with flames and thick black smoke visible nearby. However, the fire brigade's turntable ladder could only reach around the ninth floor, leaving her several metres above the rescue basket.

A video of the incident shows the woman trying to climb down to the floor below but struggling to find a safe foothold. With the flames intensifying, she eventually positioned herself above the firefighter's basket, hesitated for several moments and then let go. She fell roughly two storeys before landing safely in the basket, where a firefighter caught her. She was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Watch the video here:

The building was evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze. Around 115 residents were affected, while dozens were rescued using ladders and other emergency equipment. Authorities said 13 people suffered minor injuries. Around 116 emergency personnel were deployed, and the fire was brought under control within about three hours, as per People. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Authorities described the response as "especially strenuous and requiring a significant number of personnel", according to the outlet.

The dramatic rescue was captured on video and quickly spread online. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "She was lucky and courageous. Many people couldn't perform this jump, though. Obese people, elderly, pregnant women, handicapped... How would they be rescued? Or just unlucky? Because we are talking about minutes here. No time for helicopter operation. What's the alternative?"

Another said, "I'm so happy that she made it. These are the kinds of events that warm the heart."

A third commented, "OMG – I never would've jumped there, NEVER! Tie a long rope to the radiator, window, or somewhere else, put on gloves, and then rappel down. If necessary, knot bedsheets together."

Reflecting on the dramatic operation, the fire service spokesperson said, "That's not something you need to experience every day."