Adnan Sami Slams Remix Trend In Bollywood, Says Music Labels Are "Scared To Experiment"

The music industry has seen a steady rise in remixes and recreated versions of old hits, but not everyone is impressed with the trend. Adnan Sami has now spoken out against what he sees as an overreliance on familiar songs. The singer questioned why music labels were not taking more chances with fresh and original music. He suggested that listeners deserve something more than the repeated recycling of old favourites.

During his appearance on the Game Changers podcast, Adnan Sami said he has nothing against remaking old songs but he takes issue with how the balance has changed. According to him, the industry has gone from an 80:20 split between original songs and remixes to 20:80 now.

“Corporates are scared to experiment. It is happening even in cinemas. Remakes are attempted, sequels are made; even prequels are planned! Off-shoots are also working,” the singer said .

Adnan Sami argued that listeners cannot be blamed for gravitating towards remixes when the industry itself is not giving them enough new and original music to choose from. “If you ask someone, why are you feeding him sookhe chawal (dry rice)?,' he'd reply, ‘That's what he wants. See how much he's savouring it.' But he's savouring it as you didn't serve him khichdi or biryani," he shared.

The singer also defended music composers, stating that they should not be held responsible for an industry ecosystem that continues to commission and favour remixes. “I can give you in writing that no music director ever dreamed as a child that he would grow up and work on remixes. So, don't blame them. Blame those who make them do it by force,” he added.

Adnan Sami has contributed several memorable tracks to Bollywood and Indi-pop over the years. His songs such as Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao and Lift Karadey became fan favourites. His discography also includes Aye Udi Udi Udi from Saathiya, Gila Gila Gila from Aitraaz and Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.