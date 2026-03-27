Varun Dhawan On Daughter's Developmental Dysplasia Of The Hip Diagnosis: "You Can't Walk Or Run Properly"

Varun Dhawan recently revealed that his daughter was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition that affected her ability to walk and run normally. Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their daughter, Lara, in 2024.

In a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, Varun said the diagnosis was made when Lara was around one-and-a-half years old. He shared that she later underwent a medical procedure and is now in recovery.

What Varun Dhawan Said

"My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota hojaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi hojaati hai (One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking). You can't walk or run properly," said Varun.

He further added, "You get Arthritis early, slip disc early. West main iska bahut accha treatement hota hai birth pe hi India main har jagah nahi hai itna. But yahan bhi bahut acche doctors hai jo iska care karte hain (In the West, this condition is treated very well from birth itself. In India, that level of treatment is not available everywhere yet. But there are also many excellent doctors here who take care of it). She didn't need to do surgery. With one procedure they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her in anaesthesia and then she woke up in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it."

About Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for several years before getting married at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The childhood sweethearts hosted a private wedding attended by close family and friends.

They welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024.



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