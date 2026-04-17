Varun Dhawan Says He Is 'So Happy' To See Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dancing Her Heart Out In <i>Thassadiya</i>

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram post is one you would not want to miss. The actress shared a short clip from the music video of Thassadiya, the first single from her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The high-energy wedding track sees Samantha in full form as she dances her heart out. Dressed in a saree paired with traditional jewellery, she looks as graceful as ever. However, the real highlight of the clip is undoubtedly her electrifying dance moves.

And guess who couldn't stop himself from reacting to the video? None other than her Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan. Taking to the comments section, the actor wrote, “So happy to see you dancing Sam. (sic)”

Responding to his comment, Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept it simple and sweet by dropping a hug emoji.

“You all made it yours even before I could post my reel. Love you all Bangaaralu,” read the note attached to the clip.

Thassadiya is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with lyrics written by Rehman and vocals by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva. The video beautifully captures the essence of weddings, celebration and love, bringing together vibrant visuals and festive energy. On Thursday, the makers released the track on YouTube with the caption, “It's time for the celebration…It's time for the FAMILY PARTY”

Created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Nandini's reunion with Samantha Ruth Prabhu after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby.

The film tells the story of a woman who, through moments of both fear and courage, comes to realise that embracing her vulnerabilities is just as important to her inner strength as confronting challenges head-on.

Alongside Samantha, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Slated for release on May 15, the project has been bankrolled by Tralala Moving Pictures.