Jimmy Kimmel Accepts Peabody Award With Fresh Donald Trump Jabs

Jimmy Kimmel turned a prestigious award ceremony into another chance to mock Donald Trump. The late night show host was honoured with a Peabody Award for using comedy to highlight important issues. While accepting the award, Kimmel said that making jokes about a president should not be considered extraordinary or award worthy.

Kimmel further explained that he always believed criticising political leaders through comedy was a normal right protected by the Constitution. However, Kimmel's views changed after an unexpected situation led to the cancellation of his show for a brief amount of time.

The comedian also listed several humorous names he had created for Donald Trump before sarcastically pointing out that the jokes somehow helped earn him the award.

Jimmy Kimmel said, “Making jokes about the President, in America, shouldn't win you a prize. We have the right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to criticise and satirise our leaders. That is a right I took for granted for the first 57 years of my life, until September last year, when the FCC delivered an unpleasant surprise.”

“Then I experienced something even more surprising. I watched millions of people, even some from across the aisle, object. They spoke up, they marched, they cancelled their subscriptions to Star Wars, because they refused to allow our freedoms to be bulldozed like the East Wing of the White House. They sent a message that we do care and that we will stand up. And that we will not stand by when comedy and journalism, and dissent are censored, regulated and criminalised.”

Jimmy Kimmel then shared many nicknames he has created for Donald Trump over the past several months, like the “Fattyshack and Blob the Builder and Lie-ger Woods. And the Hungry Hungry Hypocrite, Our Fondling Father, Mar-a-Lardo, Nelson Tandela And Nostra-Dumbass,” along with “our commander-in-thief, Abrascam Lincoln, Orange Julius Caesar, Greedy McGolfy, Dopey McGropey and Pumpkin McPornhumper.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live was temporarily taken off the air in September 2025 after Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk. Following the backlash of Trump's administration, ABC suspended the show. However, the program returned just a few days later after viewers criticised the decision and some fans cancelled their Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions in protest.