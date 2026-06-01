James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Remarries 4 Months After Actor's Death

Actor Heather McComb has married actor Scott Michael Campbell, just months after mourning the loss of her former husband, actor James Van Der Beek. The 49-year-old actress posted photos on Instagram from the couple's intimate wedding ceremony held in Missoula, Montana, over the weekend. Close family and friends were in attendance, with her sister Essence Atkins officiating the ceremony.

“Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister @essence_says surrounded by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana,” McComb wrote alongside a slideshow of images from the special day.

McComb said she and Campbell exchanged vows surrounded by “the people we love most in the world” in one of their favourite cities. The actress later expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the wedding weekend memorable.

“You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget. We are sitting here counting our many blessings. Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!” she concluded.

The joyful occasion comes several months after the death of James Van Der Beek. The actor died on February 11 following a battle with stage three colorectal cancer. He was 48.

McComb and Van Der Beek's own romance began in the early 2000s and culminated in a Malibu wedding in 2003. They parted ways in 2010, but despite ending their marriage, the pair remained close friends over the years.

Following his death, McComb shared an emotional tribute, describing herself as “heartbroken” and praising the actor's kindness, faith and devotion to his family.

“I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades. I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged. James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him. He shined so bright yet was so humble and human,” she wrote.

In her tribute, McComb also expressed sympathy for Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, and their six children. She described Kimberly and James as “true soulmates” and praised the strength the family displayed throughout his illness.

“I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana. How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire. James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all,” she added.

Van Der Beek rose to fame as Dawson Leery in the hit teen drama Dawson's Creek and later appeared in films and television series including Varsity Blues, One Tree Hill and CSI: Cyber. He is survived by Kimberly and their children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.