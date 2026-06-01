Trump's Mount Rushmore Moment? AI Photo Shows Him With 4 US Presidents

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image that places his face alongside four of America's most celebrated presidents on Mount Rushmore.

The image, posted on his social media platform Truth Social, quickly drew attention as it appeared to show Trump as part of the iconic national monument.

While the post contained no caption or explanation, it renewed conversations about his long-standing interest in being included on the famous landmark.

What The Image Shows

The edited image depicts Trump standing alongside the faces of former US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, whose giant stone carvings dominate Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. The monument is one of the most recognised symbols of American history and attracts millions of visitors every year.

Trump did not provide any comments on the post, leaving observers to interpret the message on their own. But the image immediately revived a debate that has followed him for several years.

Why Mount Rushmore Is Important

Mount Rushmore National Memorial was created to honour four presidents who played key roles in shaping the United States. The massive granite sculpture was designed by sculptor Gutzon Borglum and features 60-foot-tall carvings of the leaders.

George Washington represents the founding of the nation, while Thomas Jefferson symbolises the country's expansion. Theodore Roosevelt was chosen to highlight national advancement and rising global influence. Abraham Lincoln was included for preserving the Union during the Civil War. Together, the four presidents represent major chapters in the first 150 years of American history.

Trump's Long-Standing Interest In The Monument

The idea of adding Trump's face to Mount Rushmore is not new. Reports suggest that during an earlier meeting, Trump told South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem that it was his dream to see his likeness carved into the monument. Speaking with the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader in 2018, she mentioned that Trump appeared serious when discussing the possibility.

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand.' I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.' And he goes, ‘Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'" she told Argus-Leader. “I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious," Noem added.

Previous Public Remarks

Trump has publicly referred to the idea on more than one occasion. During a rally in 2017, he joked about whether he might someday be added to Mount Rushmore.

“Every single president on Mt. Rushmore – I'd ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mt. Rushmore. But here's the problem: If I did it, joking, totally joking, the fake news media would say he believes he should be on Mt. Rushmore. So I won't say it," he was quoted as saying by CNN.

In 2020, Trump also posted a picture of himself standing in front of Mount Rushmore, an image that made it appear as though he was the fifth presidential figure on the renowned monument.

Around the same time, reports emerged claiming that discussions had taken place with Noem regarding the possibility of adding him to the landmark. In a post on X, Trump denied proposing the idea but also remarked that it sounded like a good one.

“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me,” he wrote.