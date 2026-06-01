"God Please Kill Him": Nurse Wishes For Trump's Assassination, Video Is Viral

A Michigan nurse has been facing backlash after her video surfaced online in which she allegedly threatened to kill US President Donald Trump.

In the video, shared by Right Angle News Network on social media platform X, the woman, identified as Rhonda Lee, is heard making angry remarks about an unnamed man. She says, "God please kill this mfr" and "F--- that guy. He f------ needs to die." However, the video does not clearly mention Trump by name.

Toward the end of the clip, Lee is heard saying that she may travel to Washington, DC, with a knife and attack the president. "I have never been a violent person, but I am about to drive up there with my god damn neck knife and get that mfr a smiley face across his god damn neck," she says.

According to a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile shared online, Lee has been working as a registered nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center since 2000.

Soon after the video surfaced, it drew strong reactions on social media. One X user who identified as a supporter of Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement called the remarks "evil" and said the woman should be reported to authorities.

"This is evil and mental illness combined. I am so sick of the vitriol and the violence promoted by people like this. She should be reported immediately," the user wrote, while tagging the FBI, FBI Director Kash Patel, and the US Secret Service. She also said to contact the University of Michigan Medical Center regarding the matter.

Another user wrote, "Why is she not in handcuffs now? Do you want this person administering any medication to you or your family members? She needs to be put in either prison or a mental institution. Just another garden variety leftist loon with a severe case of TDS."

"She should not be anywhere near sane people, let alone take care of patients. I hope she loses her job, her license, and her mind (although it appears she's already lost that)," wrote the next.

The alleged comments surfaced at a time when concerns about Trump's safety remain high. In recent months, there have been several incidents involving threats and attacks linked to the US president, including a shooting near the White House and another shooting during an event connected to the White House Correspondents' Association.