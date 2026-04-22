David Dhawan Reacts To Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled For <i>Border 2</i>: "<i>Kya Hua</i>? <i>Sab Ulat Gaye</i>"

Varun Dhawan has faced his fair share of trolling. He combatted one right before the release of his film Border 2 earlier this year. Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The filmmaker recently reacted to the trolls and negativity around Varun Dhawan and how it all stopped after the box office success of Border 2.

What's Happening

David Dhawan told Pinkvilla, "But kya hua? Sab ulat gaya na! (But what happened? Everything fell flat, on the face!)"

He continued, "Today, everything is work. I told him this will get over. Kuch din baad yehi log bolenge ki ye toh bohot acha hai. (After some days, these same people will say Varun is very good.)"

"Uski last picture toh mujhe itni achi lagi thi. Uska kaam Border 2 mein... itna roya bhi hoon main uss picture mein uske kaam se," added David Dhawan.

On Varun Dhawan's Evolution As An Actor

David Dhawan praised Varun Dhawan's growth as an actor and stated that he is on the "right track."

He said, "Definitely, he has improved and is on the right track. Aur woh apne kaam ki value jaanta hai. (And he knows the value of his work.) He respects the people around him. He's very careful and tries to give his best."

When Varun Dhawan Reacted To Trolls Ahead Of Border 2 Release

Varun Dhawan had spoken about the trolling he had been facing ahead of the release of his much-awaited film Border 2.

The Bhediya actor, while speaking to the media at the 'Braves of the Soil' tribute trailer launch for Border 2, shared how he deals with online noise and stays focused on his work. While speaking at the event, Varun made it clear that he does not let social media comments affect him. He went on to add that he, in fact, prefers to "shut down the noise" and let his work speak for itself.

"I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon, woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday)," Varun said.

Adding that he trusts the film, he continued: "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing."

Work

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Border 2. It has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

He will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. Releasing in theatres on May 22, 2026.

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