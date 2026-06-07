<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark

Ram Charan's latest release Peddi has continued its strong box-office run, crossing Rs 190 crore in worldwide gross collections within three days of its release.

However, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its third day after an impressive start at the ticket windows.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 28.85 crore nett in India on Saturday, taking its three-day domestic nett total to Rs 125.25 crore.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 149.07 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 191.07 crore, including Rs 42 crore from overseas markets.

The film opened strongly, collecting more than Rs 51 crore net on its first day in India and crossing Rs 150 crore globally within its first two days.

While the latest figures suggest a slowdown in momentum, the film remains one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

The Telugu version continues to drive the film's business. Of the Rs 28.85 crore collected on Day 3, the Telugu version contributed Rs 25.60 crore nett, registering an overall occupancy of 56% across 4,364 shows.

The Hindi version added Rs 2.80 crore, while the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions earned Rs 0.25 crore, Rs 0.17 crore and Rs 0.03 crore respectively.

Several Telugu-speaking markets reported strong occupancy figures. Visakhapatnam emerged as one of the best-performing centres with 78.5% overall occupancy and 92% occupancy during night shows.

Hyderabad recorded 64.3% occupancy across 801 shows, with night shows touching 84%.

Other centres such as Kakinada, Chennai, Guntur and Vijayawada also posted healthy attendance figures.

Bengaluru recorded 48.8% occupancy, Mumbai registered 47.3%, while the National Capital Region reported a comparatively lower 27.8%.

Background

Apart from its box-office performance, Peddi has also been in the spotlight following criticism from a section of viewers over certain scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor's character.

Responding to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a statement and confirmed that modifications would be made.

He wrote, "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

The film has also achieved a significant milestone on BookMyShow, selling more than 2 million tickets within two-and-a-half days of release.

With the feat, Peddi has tied with RRR as the fourth-fastest Indian film to reach the 2-million-ticket mark on the platform.

The film marks Ram Charan's third theatrical release after RRR. While RRR became a global blockbuster, his subsequent releases Acharya and Game Changer failed to replicate that success.

Reports suggest Game Changer was made on a budget of over Rs 450 crore, while Peddi has reportedly been mounted on a budget of around Rs 350 crore.

Peddi also features Janhvi Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

