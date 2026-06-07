Janhvi Kapoor's Makeup Artist Backs Her Amid <i>Peddi</i> Row: "It Is Easy To Blame The Actress"

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines following the release of her latest film, Peddi, headlined by Ram Charan. The actress found herself at the centre of a controversy after viewers criticised portions of Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama, alleging that her character was hypersexualised. Several social media users argued that some sequences focused more on the actor's appearance than on developing her character.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor's makeup artist has appeared to come to her defence. Savleen Kaur Manchanda shared a post suggesting that the actor had previously raised concerns about certain scenes used in the film.

The makeup artist reposted an Instagram slide claiming that Janhvi had objected to some shots during the film's post-production stage. The post argued that the actor had questioned the inclusion of certain visuals and that her concerns aligned with her views on the industry's tendency to oversexualise female characters.

"It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women,” the post read.

Savleen further alleged that Janhvi Kapoor had specifically raised objections to particular camera angles used while filming. According to her claim, "She (Janhvi) drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers."

The discussion gained further momentum after several fan pages of Janhvi Kapoor shared screen recordings of what they claimed were messages sent by her. In the screen recordings, the actor allegedly stated that she had repeatedly requested that certain camera shots focusing on her body not be included. While the clips have been widely shared online, Janhvi herself has not publicly commented on the controversy.

Responding to the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology. In a statement on X, he said, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

Despite the controversy, Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office. Released on June 4, the film has reportedly crossed Rs 130 crore net in India.