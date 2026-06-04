<i>Peddi</i> X Reviews: Ram Charan's Film Is An 'Engaging Mass Entertainer', Fans Praise AR Rahman's Music

Ram Charan's much-anticipated sports drama Peddi has finally hit theatres, and early audience reactions are pouring in on social media.

What's Happening

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film marks Ram Charan's return to the big screen following the underwhelming response to Game Changer.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

Going by the initial reactions on X (formerly Twitter), Peddi has opened to a mixed-to-positive response.

While viewers have pointed out certain shortcomings in the screenplay and pacing, many have praised Ram Charan's performance and the film's emotional storytelling.

A recurring theme in audience reactions is Charan's screen presence and commitment to the role. Several users described him as the film's strongest asset, with many stating that his performance keeps the narrative engaging even when the story loses momentum.

One viewer wrote, "#Peddi is one rare film which has the structure of a template Telugu commercial film and yet shines with out-of-the-box story and presentation. Everything about this film is so so good. The introduction of the hero, the music, and dance numbers give proper support to this grounded story. Ram Charan, with his fantastic performance, stands out. Rahman sir shared music with his heart for this film. Jagapathi Babu as Appalosoori is brilliant. Overall, a good sports drama with a good story and great performances. I loved it."

The emotional portions of the film have also found favour with many viewers.

Several social media users highlighted the film's ability to blend commercial elements with heartfelt moments, particularly during key sequences in the second half.

The pre-interval sequence and the portions leading up to the song Massa Massa have received widespread appreciation online. Many viewers described these scenes as among the most entertaining parts of the film.

The climax has also earned positive feedback, with several users saying the final act delivers an emotional payoff that leaves a lasting impact. Some viewers felt the film regained its footing in the closing portions after an uneven middle stretch.

Another aspect drawing praise is AR Rahman's music. The Oscar-winning composer's songs and background score have been widely appreciated by audiences, with many saying the music elevates crucial emotional scenes and enhances the overall viewing experience.

Among the supporting cast, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu have received special mentions from viewers.

While their performances have been appreciated, some audience members felt a few supporting characters deserved more screen time and stronger arcs.

Take a look at X reviews:

Background

Meanwhile, Peddi has opened on a strong note at the box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film sold nearly three lakh tickets in advance bookings across India for its opening day.

The Telugu version reportedly accounted for more than 2.8 lakh ticket sales, while worldwide advance bookings crossed Rs 12 crore ahead of release.