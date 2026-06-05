When <i>Peddi</i> Actress Janhvi Kapoor Said 'Sexualising Without Consent Bothers Me'

Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news since the release of her film Peddi on June 4, and not for the right reasons. The sports drama, which also stars Ram Charan, has faced criticism from viewers over the portrayal of her character, Achiyyamma. Many have claimed that the role objectifies her and lacks depth.

A few months before this backlash, Janhvi had addressed the issue of objectification and consent in an interview, where she spoke about being sexualised without her approval.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Janhvi was asked about dealing with excessive public scrutiny and objectification.

Responding to whether she feels uncomfortable when people sexualise her more than necessary, Janhvi said, "I had a conversation with the paps a couple of days ago. I met them privately, and I was speaking to them about how sometimes they photograph women. I said, 'Ye hamare liye toh bura hai hi, humein achchha nahi lagta, it is invasive... we feel it's not consensual. Even if we dress up and go out a certain way, we are not anticipating that someone will point a camera and zoom in on specific body parts. But more than that, it reflects badly on you guys. You are commodifying women's bodies against their will - and how do you respect yourself? Like, for money and views, you're zooming in on a body part.'"

(This is bad for us; we do not like it... it feels invasive.)

She added that the photographers appeared 'receptive' to her perspective.

Janhvi was then asked whether being objectified is inevitable, given that such content often attracts high engagement, especially for public figures in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the question, she said, "I think at any and every stage, it's important to ask yourself: what did I consent to? For example, I did a song called Bheegi Saree (Param Sundari), where I'm in a wet saree and dancing sensually. The idea was not to titillate, but it was a sensual song. If someone looked at that and said they were not attracted to me, I would maybe feel offended. But that's very different from sexualising someone, especially without their consent. That, in any and every form, I'm not okay with. And that does bother me."

Explaining what she meant by non-consensual objectification, Janhvi said, "It's like I have worn something that feels appropriate to me when I look in the mirror. I have the freedom to wear what I want and step out. But there are angles and ways in which images are captured without my consent. They add music, slow motion, and zoom - that's not my consent."

She stressed that actors should have the right to refuse such portrayals, adding, "If a DOP places a camera somewhere I am not comfortable with, I should be able to say, 'nahi, yeh nahi chalega, mujhe nahi chahiye' (No, this will not work, I don't want this) without seeming unprofessional."

When asked whether she is able to assert herself in such situations, Janhvi admitted that it took time. "Dheere, dheere haan" (Slowly, yes), she said. "Sometimes I've been polite and felt I needed to pick my battles. But now, I'm a little more like, 'mera jugaad nikaal dungi' (I'll find a way). I'll make my point clear somehow, but it's important for me to come across as polite."

The conversation also touched upon the impact of such portrayals on her career and public image. Janhvi said she cannot afford to ignore it, as it directly affects how audiences and filmmakers perceive her.

"I can't afford to stop giving a f***, because the perception created by all of this affects audiences, filmmakers, and the kind of opportunities I get in my professional life."

She added, "For example, if you see me repeatedly in a compromising outfit or from revealing angles - that becomes 'Janhvi Kapoor'. The audience starts forming a perception about women based on how she dresses. It's a tragedy; it's wrong, but it is what it is. Filmmakers do the same. They have a certain idea of what their heroine should look like and feel like - 'Rajja hona chahiye, yeh hona chahiye' (she should have a certain appeal, she should look a certain way). 'Agar bikini mein dikhegi toh sirf bade parde par dikhegi, hamari film mein dikhegi - yeh toh roz dikh rahi hai bikini ke equivalent mein, kyun cast karun' (If she appears in a bikini, it should be special for the big screen - if she is seen like this regularly, why cast her?), and so on."

"They also look at how likeable you are to the audience. If the audience feels 'iska character dheela hai' (her character lacks substance), then directors may also think, 'I can't cast her because the audience perceives her this way'. This is the tragedy of the human mind and the way our society works. I wish it were different. I know that if a girl chooses to walk around in a bikini, it has very little to do with the value she actually holds. That's the explanation of what I was trying to say."

Janhvi concluded by acknowledging that she is still working towards a position where she can make choices without such compromises.

"Right now, I am not in a position of that power where I don't care, and people will still want to work with me after whatever the hell I put out. So I need to make that compromise. I will play safe and do what I have to until I earn that respect, get that credibility, and do the work. Then I can say, 'Nahi yaar, main khud ki karungi, jo pehenna hai, karna hai, karungi' (No, I will do what I want, wear what I want), and people will see me for who I am, and it will be a safe space. That's not the scenario right now."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.



Also Read: Peddi Makers Face Heat Over 'Objectification' Of Janhvi Kapoor, Internet Calls It "Vulgar"