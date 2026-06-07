<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan's Film Struggles, Earns Rs 23 Crore In Two Days

Varun Dhawan's latest romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is yet to find strong momentum at the box office.

After opening with modest numbers on Friday, the film continued its slow run on Saturday, posting another single-digit collection.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the David Dhawan directorial earned Rs 7.25 crore on its second day in India.

With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 17.70 crore, while its domestic nett collection stands at Rs 4.75 crore after two days.

The film also added Rs 3 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 23.20 crore.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.38 per cent across 8,813 shows nationwide.

Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing market with 47 per cent occupancy from 49 shows. Hyderabad followed with 31.8 percent occupancy across 192 shows, while Bengaluru registered 29 per cent occupancy from 219 shows.

In Mumbai, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recorded 24 per cent occupancy across 548 shows. The National Capital Region reported a lower occupancy of 16.3 per cent despite having 980 shows.

Background

The film is currently facing stiff competition from Ram Charan's Peddi, which arrived in theatres around the same period.

The Telugu action drama has been dominating the box office and has already crossed Rs 191.07 crore in worldwide gross collections.

The performance of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also trailing behind Varun Dhawan's previous release, Border 2.

According to Sacnilk data, Border 2 had collected Rs 30 crore on its opening day and followed it up with Rs 36.50 crore on day two.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday and Maniesh Paul. The film also features special appearances by Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Pahwa, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sood.

The romantic comedy was released in theatres on June 5.