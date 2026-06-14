<i>Peddi</i> Lyricist Questions Buchi Babu Sana's Apology Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Role

The controversy surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma in Peddi continues to spark discussion, even after director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology. Now, lyricist Anantha Sriram has openly expressed his disagreement with the filmmaker's decision to apologise.

Speaking at the success meet on Sunday, Anantha Sriram defended the director's creative choices and said, "A character behaves the same way... that is the director's imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?"

He further questioned the criticism directed at the film's portrayal of romance and attraction.

"That is, if you use big words like vital attraction, hormonal reactions, etc., it is called awesome as if it is done very aesthetically. If the hero speaks his tribal language and says, 'I will touch you, it is called vulgarity; they say that he looked at you like an object. If you do all this, it is like trampling on creativity. Buchi Babu would have apologised with great politeness, with the intention of hurting someone's feelings, or else he would have apologised with the intention of not hurting anyone. He may have apologised with the intention of saying that democracy is not 49:51, but 99:1, but if it continues like this, then we will not be able to make a great point in commercial films, except in documentary films in the first place," he said.

Why Peddi Faced Backlash

While Peddi has performed strongly at the box office, the film also attracted criticism over what many viewers described as the hyper-sexualised portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. The debate gained momentum online, with several public figures and celebrities sharing their views on the issue.

Responding to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology and assured audiences that necessary changes would be made.

Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

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