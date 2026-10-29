Janhvi And Arjun Kapoor Reveal Why Father Boney's Hair-Transplant Banners Are All Over Mumbai

Koffee With Karan's latest guests were Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The old friends and co-stars not only got candid on the couch but also spilled many beans about their personal and family lives.

Episode three got more interesting when Karan Johar welcomed Arjun Kapoor as a judge for the rapid-fire round, but in the end, the actor ended up winning it. However, there is one detail that both Janhvi and Arjun revealed about their father, Boney Kapoor, that left even the host shocked.

Janhvi, Arjun Reveal Why Boney's Hair-Transplant Banners Are All Over Mumbai

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor, "One rumour you would like to spread about Boney Kapoor?"

Janhvi said that she would like to tell everyone that her father did not get a hair transplant. Instead, he grew his hair just by concentrating.

As everyone in the room laughed, Arjun reminded her that she couldn't spread the rumour because Boney Kapoor's hair-transplant banners are all over Mumbai. Janhvi then asked, "Have you seen those banners?"

Revealing her father's secret, the Homebound star said, "Can I tell you? He has been paid to get a hair transplant."

Shocked, Karan asked, "He has got paid?"

Janhvi said, "Yes. He has not paid to get a hair transplant. He has gotten paid."

Varun interrupted the conversation and complimented Boney Kapoor, saying, "But his hair looks amazing."

Karan then asked Janhvi and Arjun if that was the reason why their father's posters were all over the city.

"Yes," Janhvi and Arjun agreed in unison.

The Bawaal star further shared, "And there are more coming. I've got approval for five more banners of him looking in the mirror without hair, sad, and with hair, happy."

Boney Kapoor's Hair Tranplant

A couple of years ago, Boney Kapoor underwent a hair transplant at Eugenix Hair Services. He opted for a Norwood Class 7 hair transplant, and the brand shared his before-and-after images on its official website.

Boney Kapoor underwent a hair transplant at Eugenix Hair Services. Photo: Eugenix Hair Services

According to an excerpt on the website, "A total of 6,627 grafts, all sourced from the scalp, were meticulously implanted to provide full coverage, including the temples."

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