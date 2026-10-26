Whole Wheat Flour, Fresh Cream, Turmeric: DIY Skincare Secret Behind Raveena Tandon's Glow At 54

Raveena Tandon turned 54 today, on 26 October. The actor is often admired for her flawless skin. In 2020, as part of her video series Beauty Talkies With Ravz, the Mohra actor shared a homemade remedy to help keep skin soft and moisturised.

In the video, she said, "Natural moisturisers that have been used for generations, which we call ubtan (a traditional herbal paste used for skincare), are the best for our skin."

Explaining how to prepare the homemade remedy, she added, "To keep your skin soft and supple, mix whole wheat flour (aata) with fresh cream. Gently massage this paste on your arms, face, and neck until it dries and starts to roll off in small flakes. You can also add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) to give your skin a healthy glow. So, here is today's new remedy on Wednesday's Beauty Talks With Ravz."

Take a look at the video here:

As part of the series, she also discussed pimples and recommended several homemade remedies to cool irritated skin. One such spot treatment involves mixing fuller's earth with rose water and applying it directly to blemishes. Raveena also said that a paste made from jeera (cumin seeds) and water, or even coconut water applied directly to the skin, can help soothe and cool it.

Talking about her personal life, Raveena met Anil Thadani while shooting for her 2003 film Stumped. The couple later got engaged and married the following year. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rasha, in 2005. Their second child, a son named Ranbirvardhan, was born in 2007.

Nearly a decade before her marriage, Raveena had adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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