Katrina Kaif Praises Vicky Kaushal As An "Incredible" Husband And An "Amazing" Father

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. Since then, the two have always spoken fondly about each other. The couple embraced parenthood in November 2025 when they welcomed their son.

In a joint post, they revealed the name of their newborn: "Our ray of light, Vihaan Kushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

In an interview with Vogue, Katrina Kaif shared what Vicky Kaushal is like as a father and husband.

Katrina Kaif Talks About Vicky Kaushal As A Husband And Father

Speaking about the Chhaava star as her husband and as a father to Vihaan, the Kay Beauty co-founder told the publication, "Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values, and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes."

She also called him an "amazing" and present father. "He has this incredible superpower of being 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16, or 18 hours a day. Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again," she concluded.

Vicky Kaushal On Wanting To "Pause" Time After Seeing Katrina Kaif With Vihaan

During a chat on Harit Zaveri Jewellers' YouTube channel, the actor revealed, "To see your wife's happiness in that moment, your child giggling, and yourself living that moment... you just feel that if you could pause time, you could experience it a little longer. It's just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. At the same time, it also makes you incredibly responsible, and now you have to practise what you preach."

Vicky Kaushal called fatherhood a "magical experience" and added that one cannot quantify how life changes after welcoming a baby. "But I can tell you this: it is such a magical experience and such a magical feeling that I don't know if there will ever be enough words to fully explain how you actually feel," he added.

The Chhaava star said that every day and every little moment with his son is special.

Also Read | 'Would Be Paralysed With Fear': Why Katrina Kaif Doesn't Let Online Trolling 'Dictate Her Actions'

