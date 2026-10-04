Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Bengal Muslin Saree With Jewelled Sleeves At BoF Gala In Paris

Rhea Kapoor just shared a series of stunning photos of Janhvi Kapoor from the Business of Fashion (BoF) Gala in Paris. Styled by Rhea, the actor wore a custom creation by Pankaj S Heritage.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's Look For BoF

The outfit featured a contemporary take on the traditional saree. It was styled with a cross-drape detail at the waist and structured linen pleats. The pallu was wrapped around her torso before being looped around her wrist and left to fall alongside the pleats.

The blouse was undoubtedly the standout element of the outfit. It featured statement sleeves decorated with layers of gold loops and blush-pink tassels that extended down her arms.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for gold stud earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun.

Sharing details of the look, Rhea wrote, "@janhvikapoor in Paris for the @bof gala wears @pankaj_s_heritage. Ethereal 460 count Bengal Muslin which is Khud - Rang aka unbleached, woven like air, also called Baft - E - Hawa, Shabnami or Chandani, the truest form of Luxury, Muslin Khadi, woven solely in India."

She added, "The sleeves are ornate with Polkies, Garnets and Emeralds amalgamated with Saraafa Tassels with Kiran and Resham fringing."

The post went viral soon after Rhea shared it on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments.

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