"A Generation of Unemployable, Lethargic Kids": Value Investor's Brutal Take On Rich Gen Z

Are wealthy Indian parents raising children who can inherit money but cannot earn it?

Value investor Prem Soni triggered a debate on X after accusing affluent parents of destroying their children's ambition by making work optional.

"HNI Indian parents are actively destroying their Gen Z kids with their passive income," Soni wrote. "They thought they were securing their family's future. In reality, they just planted a generation of completely unemployable, lethargic kids."

According to Soni, many privileged 25-year-olds in India's Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities are caught in what he calls the "ultimate wealth dilemma".

There is first the "ego trap". They refuse blue-collar, sales or ground-level jobs because starting at the bottom could hurt the family's reputation.

Then comes the "lifestyle trap". An entry-level corporate salary of Rs 30,000 seems too small when their existing lives already include cafés, fuel bills and weekend trips financed by their parents.

The third is the "entitlement trap". They do not want to join the traditional family business that created their wealth because it appears boring, unfashionable or insufficiently "aesthetic".

"So what do they actually do? Absolutely nothing," Soni wrote.

He described young adults waking up at 11 am, living off rental income built by their parents and occasionally appearing at the family office for a few hours to "sit in an AC cabin, play director-director and leave".

Meanwhile, he said, the 55-year-old father continues working 10-hour days to maintain the lifestyle his child enjoys.

"And the parents are 100% to blame," Soni wrote. Their desire to provide a comfortable life, he claimed, has "completely killed the family's active ambition".

Soni also criticised Indian parents for refusing to let their children leave the city and struggle independently. "Their entire logic is: why leave when your father is already earning enough here?".

"If your father is funding your comfort zone, you are just a massive liability on a monthly allowance," he wrote.

Comparing this with the US, where children are often expected to move out and support themselves, Soni concluded: "In India, we are suffocating our kids with comfort."