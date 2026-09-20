<i>Andaz Apna Apna</i> To Get A Sequel? Rajkumar Santoshi Answers

Fans of Andaz Apna Apna have waited years to find out whether the 1994 comedy will get a second part. Director Rajkumar Santoshi has now clarified that he is not making a sequel to the Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-starrer.

In an interview with IANS, Rajkumar Santoshi said he does not believe in making sequels. However, he revealed that he is working on a new film called Adaa Apni Apni, which will be made in a similar style to Andaz Apna Apna.

Rajkumar Santoshi said the upcoming film will also be a comedy-adventure and will have a similar style of music and humour. However, he said that the story and the journey of its characters will be completely different from Andaz Apna Apna.

"I do not make sequels. 'Andaz Apna Apna' has already been made. I am making another film in the same genre, of the same type - comedy, adventure. It is named 'Adaa Apni Apni'," Rajkumar Santoshi said.

The filmmaker added that Adaa Apni Apni will have "more or less the same type of music" and comedy as his 1994 film, but stressed that it will tell a different story. He also said the film will be a gift for fans of Andaz Apna Apna.

Rajkumar Santoshi did not reveal the cast of Adaa Apni Apni, saying that it was too early to talk about the actors.

The 1994 comedy, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, did not make a big impact at the box office at the time, but went on to become a cult favourite because of its comedy, characters, songs and memorable dialogues.

Released on November 4, 1994, Andaz Apna Apna was produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and Tiku Talsania were also part of the cast. Paresh Rawal played a dual role in the film, while its unusual characters, comic situations and dialogues became some of its most remembered elements.

The influence of Andaz Apna Apna was also seen outside Hindi cinema. Several elements from its plot were later used in films made in other Indian languages. These included the Tamil film Ullathai Allitha in 1996, the Telugu film Veedevadandi Babu in 1997 and the Kannada film Galate Aliyandru in 2000.

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