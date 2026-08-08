Woman Urges People To Normalise Enjoying 9-To-5 Jobs, Internet Reacts

A regular 9-to-5 job can offer more than just a steady income, while also leaving people with time to enjoy their lives outside work. A social media user named Yukta shared why she is happy with her full-time job and believes people should not feel bad about choosing a conventional work routine.

In a video shared on Instagram, Yukta said she was happy with her full-time job and questioned why people who enjoy conventional employment are often made to feel as though they are settling for less.

Yukta said she was happy with her 9-to-5 job and valued the stability it provided. She noted that while social media often encourages people to quit their jobs and travel the world, she believed a regular 9-to-5 did not prevent anyone from enjoying life or pursuing personal interests outside work.

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She went on to say that having a full-time job does not necessarily mean giving up on travel, family time, hobbies or other ambitions.

Yukta said that weekends can be used for travelling, spending time with family, learning new skills, or even building a second source of income. She added that there are endless possibilities even while working a 9-to-5 job and noted that she herself travels frequently despite having a full-time job. She urged people not to make others feel bad for enjoying a 9-to-5, saying that some people genuinely like that lifestyle and that there is nothing wrong with it.

Alongside the video, she summed up her point in the caption by saying, "9-5 isn't a backup plan. For some of us, it's the foundation that lets us build the life we actually want."

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked reactions from users who agreed with her views on conventional jobs and work-life balance.

One user commented, "Everything I have today started with my 9-5."

Another user noted, "Totally agree."