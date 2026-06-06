"Everyone Is Wearing A Helmet": Uttarakhand Man Impressed By Kochi's Traffic Discipline

A biker from Uttarakhand has praised the road discipline in Kerala after noticing that almost every rider in Kochi was wearing a helmet and following traffic rules. He shared his experience in an Instagram video while travelling through the city's busy roads.

The video was shared with the caption, "Kochi, Kerala peoples are following the rules and regulations off roads."

The biker, identified as Rohan Kumar Mandal, appeared impressed by the way two-wheeler riders followed safety rules in Kochi. He said that everyone was wearing a helmet and that the rules and regulations in Kerala were on another level.

He also noted that many riders had purchased premium helmets. According to him, there was a strong interest in quality helmets among riders in the state. As he continued his ride through Kochi, Mandal spoke about the weather, traffic and the surroundings.

He said he was enjoying the environment, the dark clouds and the overall atmosphere. He added that he was feeling better and was being careful while riding because his bike's mirror extended outward, making him cautious about not touching the mirrors of other vehicles. He also pointed out that there was a lot of traffic on the roads.

Watch Video Here:

Mandal further spoke about his travel plans and said he wanted to move through Kochi quickly. He explained that staying longer could make it difficult to leave the city in the morning, which was why he planned to continue riding. He also mentioned seeing many canals and rivers and said he was surprised by the large number of bikes and scooters on the roads.