"I Was Blaring Siren, Why Didn't You Move?" MLA's Son After Ramming 5 With Thar

In a brazen display of privilege and power, a BJP MLA's son in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri allegedly rammed five people with his Thar SUV and then blamed them for not clearing the road despite him blaring a siren.

Dinesh Lodhi, the son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, allegedly rammed three people on a motorcycle and two woman pedestrians around 7:30 AM.

He was seen arguing with the injured people in a viral video. "When I was sounding the siren, why didn't you move?" he asked nonchalantly.

Lodhi also threatened bystanders filming him: "Don't record a video, son."

The injured - Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni - were rushed to the hospital with injuries to their heads, limbs and shoulders.

ये बीजेपी विधायक प्रीतम लोधी के सुपुत्र दिनेश लोधी हैं, थार से 5 लोगों को टक्कर मार दी, हादसे में बाइक सवार 3 लोग और पैदल चल रही दो महिलाएं घायल हो गईं ... विधायक पुत्र बोले "जब मैं सायरन, हॉर्न दे रहा हूं तो गाड़ी को लहरा काहे रहे थे" pic.twitter.com/PBRnabhAda — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 16, 2026

The three men were on their way to Thanra village for work, while the two women were walking on the road when the speeding SUV hit them from behind.

Witnesses and the injured said the vehicle had "Pritam Lodhi" and "MLA" emblazoned on the front and rear of the car.

The police at Karera have registered a first information report.

MLA Pritam Lodhi said the law must take its course.

"For an MLA, the public comes first, not family. The victims must get justice," he said.