"He Said He Would Come": Karur Stampede Victim's Father On Vijay Visit

The father of a 21-month-old child, one of the 41 people killed in the stampede at a Tamil Nadu TVK rally in Karur in September last year, told NDTV that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit represented the fulfilment of a promise made after the tragedy.

Vimal, whose son Vishnu died in the crush, said, "He had said he would come. He had said he would come when he got permission." He also welcomed reports that the Chief Minister may offer one government job to each affected family, but added, "We haven't received any call yet…"

He also downplayed concerns raised by the opposition DMK that offering jobs could influence public opinion in the TVK's favour while the CBI investigation into the stampede is underway. "He said he would give government jobs to family members. I see that as a good thing," he said.

Vimal further said he would ask Vijay to help build a house for his family if he got an opportunity to meet and speak with him.

Vijay's Karur visit, his first to the district since the stampede, had been challenged by the DMK and others. Petitions seeking to restrain the visit were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

An irate top court told the DMK, "What exactly are you trying to say? You want the Supreme Court to dictate what a Chief Minister should do? Chief Minister Vijay is not an accused."

The observations came after the petitioner, DMK General Secretary RS Bharathi, argued that Vijay and other members of the Tamila Vettri Kazhagam could influence witnesses.

The visit carries significant political and emotional importance, particularly because Vijay faced criticism last year for returning to Chennai without meeting the injured or the families of those killed. He later invited the bereaved families to Chennai, saying he wanted to avoid confusion and law-and-order issues immediately after the tragedy.

During Friday's visit, Vijay is expected to meet the families again and announce welfare measures for the district. Reports that the government may offer jobs to the victims' families remain unconfirmed.

In March, Vijay, then still the chief ministerial candidate, appeared before the CBI for a third round of questioning. The agency had taken over the investigation a month after the stampede on the directions of the Supreme Court. A TVK source told NDTV at the time, "Our leader will cooperate with the investigation. We hope this will bring out the truth."

The DMK has alleged before the court that the stampede resulted from a series of "reckless and uncoordinated actions" by the organisers and TVK workers. Tamil Nadu Police, in the original FIR accessed by NDTV, also alleged that a "deliberate display of political power" by Vijay led to the 41 deaths.

Vijay and the TVK have rejected the allegations, accusing the DMK of orchestrating a "conspiracy".