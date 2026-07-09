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US Conducts Fresh Strikes Against Iran, Cites Attacks On Ships

The United States launched new strikes against Iran on Wednesday in a bid to curb Tehran's ability to target shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

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US Conducts Fresh Strikes Against Iran, Cites Attacks On Ships
  • The US launched new strikes against Iran to curb threats in the Strait of Hormuz
  • US forces aim to degrade Iran's ability to target shipping in the strategic waterway
  • The strikes are part of efforts to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz
What is the official goal of these military operations?

The United States launched new strikes against Iran on Wednesday in a bid to curb Tehran's ability to target shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

US forces "have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said on X, adding that Washington is "holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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