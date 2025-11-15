Priyadarshan Raises Excitement For <i>Haiwaan</i> With A BTS Shot Of Mohanlal And Saif Ali Khan: "Look At Life And The Way It Turns"

Back in July, filmmaker Priyadarshan officially announced Haiwaan, his upcoming film that reunites actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. In an earlier conversation, Priyadarshan also shared that Mohanlal will be seen in a surprise role in Haiwaan.

"His character will definitely be a surprise for the audience," he said.

He recently took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal with himself from the sets of Haiwaan.

The Post

Mohanlal captioned the post, "Look at life and the way it turns... Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favourite film icon. Truly, God is kind."

Mohanlal has wrapped up shooting for his cameo in the upcoming film.

Haiwaan is being shot across Kochi, Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai.

Background

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal worked together in Thiranottam (1978), where Mohanlal played the protagonist and Priyadarshan assisted director V. Ashok Kumar. Although the film was only released in 2005, it marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership. Their official collaboration as director and actor began with Poochakkoru Mookkuthi in 1984.

Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

In A Nutshell

Priyadarshan surprised fans with a BTS shot from the sets of Haiwaan featuring Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal. The release date of the film has not yet been shared by the makers.

ALSO READ | Priyadarshan Announces Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Next Titled Haiwaan