When Shah Rukh Khan Lashed Out At Almost Being Replaced In <i>Yes Boss</i>: "Saif Ali Khan, Who?"

Producer Ratan Jain, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan on some of his biggest blockbusters from the 90s - Baazigar, Baadshah, Yes Boss, and Josh, to name a few - opened up about an incident during Yes Boss. The producer recalled how Shah Rukh Khan lost his temper when he was told he would be replaced by Saif Ali Khan in the film.

In a conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Ratan Jain recalled a particular incident when director Aziz Mirza was trying to finalise dates and cast Shah Rukh Khan in Yes Boss.

Ratan Jain said, "Aziz said if Shah Rukh doesn't want to do the film, we will make it with somebody else. And while talking to Shah Rukh, I ended up saying, 'If you don't want to do it, I will make it with Saif.' That was a huge mistake. I don't know how it slipped out of my mouth."

Furthermore, Jain shared how the talk of being replaced had enraged Shah Rukh Khan significantly. So much so that the actor had even called him late at night to express his anger.

Ratan Jain continued, "First, Shah Rukh called Hari Singh, who used to handle my work, and lashed out at him severely. He must have hurled abuses as well. Then he called me and said, 'You are replacing me with Saif?' He was angry and asked, 'Saif, who?' I explained that it just slipped out of my mouth. But he said, 'It doesn't work that way. What's in your mind, you said it.' I told him, 'I can't take back the words I said, but what's done is done.' Then he said, 'Let's do one thing: I'll complete the film I'm doing for you, Baadshah, and after that, we won't work together.'"

Ratan Jain concluded by saying that days later, when he met Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was still angry. However, the producer apologised as he was in the wrong, and they made up.

About Yes Boss

Yes Boss tells the story of a young, ambitious man who must make the difficult choice between his aspirations and the woman he loves. The twist comes when the woman he falls in love with is also desired by the young man's manipulative boss.

In A Nutshell

Yes Boss producer Ratan Jain recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan was furious when he was told he would be replaced by Saif Ali Khan in the film. The producer also shared that they eventually made up after he apologised, accepting he was at fault.