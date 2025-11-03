Director Rahul Sadasivan Reveals Why <i>Dies Irae</i> Had No Promotions: "It Was A Calculated Move"

The audience and film critics are calling it the best Malayalam horror film to have ever released. Dies Irae - The Day of Wrath, starring Pranav Mohanlal, is making waves at the box office and its director Rahul Sadasivan can't stop smiling.

But this movie is not just another run-of-the-mill horror film and that's where the genius that is Rahul Sadasivan scores. From Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, to Dies Irae with Pranav, the 38-year-old Malayalam director has created a niche for himself in the horror genre.

The Love For Horror

Chatting with NDTV, Rahul Sadasivan states that he has been enjoying the whole success, the reactions and the feedback he has been getting from the audience and it has been overwhelming.

With three films in the horror genre, Sadasivan is now known as a director who can send chills down the audience's spine effortlessly through his visual imagery and sound techniques.

"I like the genre a lot but I never had the intention to become a horror film director. I never thought that I should only make such kinds of films but it happened very organically.

"I'm always fascinated by fictional storytelling methods, techniques and the fear for the unknown, supernatural and superstitions. I watch these kinds of films and it gives me the kick to scare the audience and I like to play with those emotions, the fear," he elaborates.

The Day Of Wrath

Interestingly, the director chose a Latin title - Dies Irae - for his third film.

"In Bramayugam, I had a tagline like the age of madness. I wanted to have something similar for this too. I chose the Latin title which has some connection with the story's character and is planted very meaningfully into the narrative.

"It has its importance musically because it means the day of wrath which is associated with a score and a Latin hymn. This hymn is played or sung at funerals and has those four notes which makes everyone feel a little uneasy. It's a tricky name but I'm so happy that people have accepted it and everybody's talking about it," he smiles.

According to Sacnilk, Dies Irae has earned Rs 17.47 crore since its release on Friday.

The movie starts with a title card that reads that it's based on true events and Sadasivan says that he knows families who have experienced such psychological / supernatural elements. He adds, "It's a very thin line. I took a few such elements from the stories I heard and for cinematic liberty, I had to enhance it and fictionalise it and tell it in a very different way so that it becomes an audiovisual experience."

Pranav Mohanlal As Rohan

Portraying the role of a young man who's an architect and lives in the US, Pranav Mohanlal as Rohan stole the show in Dies Irae. Rohan's life turns chaotic when he suspects a supernatural presence in his home.

"He's a wonderful actor and has done some great films. That's the reason why I wanted him for my character Rohan. I wanted to have this playboy, spoiled brat character.

"His body language, the mannerism, the way he walks, the swag that he has and the mood that he sets up, the expressions that he gives - this is something that I visualised during the writing phase. So, the role was tailor made for him and I'm quite happy that the character was very well portrayed by Pranav," he explains.

But Pranav Mohanlal in real life is the exact opposite of this image, isn't he?

"When I see him, I only see the character in him, especially the last few months. It was always a character for me. I never saw him as a son of Mr. Mohanlal. It was very comfortable that I didn't see the other side of who Pranav Mohanlal is," opines Sadasivan.

The Horror Film Hat-Trick

With three successful horror films in his kitty, Sadasivan has completed a hat-trick. But Dies Irae is being touted as the best Malayalam horror film by many on social media thanks not just to performances but to a twist in the plot - which segues into a thriller - and its stellar sound design.

The director notes that when it comes to a horror film, you have to play around with deception, trick the audience and find the right balance to trigger their emotions.

"You need to hide and at the same time reveal - you need to do both things. We need to find that balance and have a very clear narrative with very rooted characters in a rooted setting because it's a Malayalam film.

"We need to add depth to those characters so that we feel their helpless state of mind and vulnerability. This adds to the narrative. The fear elevates and triggers emotions for the viewers," he says.

As far as the sound design goes, Sadasivan notes that he is very descriptive about his scripts and also has a sound script.

"I have a sound script which I discuss with my sound designer. So, specific sounds, which create eeriness and this ominous feel, and the dread of characters have to sink into it. It's mostly playing with silence and some powerful music.

"There's a balance to it. I can't overdo it at certain points so I play with silence; at the same time, I had to elevate it into a certain point where it becomes loud. It's an important part of audiovisual experience for the audience in theatres," states Sadasivan.

A Sequel On The Cards?

Dies Irae ends on an open-ended note that some viewers believe that there is a sequel that will happen sometime.

Ask Sadasivan about this and he replies, "Yes, it had a very open ending and it leaves a window to explore more possibilities to bring these characters together again in another film. This just happened so organically - it was not intentional. Now, I'm happy that I've given the right amount of details - not too much and not too less - for a possible sequel."

Interestingly, the producers of the Dies Irae - Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth - have collaborated with Sadasivan for the second time after the successful Bramayugam. And they decided along with the director that they would not promote or market the film prior to its release.

"This was a very calculated move and it worked as this went in favour of the film. The mystery worked. I felt that rather than me talking about the film, it's better the audience experience it in the theatre and they figure out what the film is about," he says.

While Rahul Sadasivan is open to making a Hindi film or any other language, he is clear that what excites him is choosing the right film.

"When I make a film, I specifically don't write for a language. I do like stories to be told in other languages, but I don't know when. Right now, at the back of my mind, there's excitement kicking in for a new project. It's in the writing phase. Over time I'll announce it," he smiles.

Is it going to be in the horror genre? Sadasivan laughs and says, "I don't know if it's to be called horror but like Dies Irae, let it be mysterious!"