Chinmayi Breaks Silence After Friend Samantha Was Mobbed: 'Controlling A Mob Is Not Her Job'

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has spoken out strongly after her close friend, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was mobbed by a crowd during a public appearance in Hyderabad.

Reacting to viral clips, Chinmayi criticised the lack of crowd control and questioned why celebrities are repeatedly put in unsafe situations due to poor planning and basic civic indiscipline.

Samantha was in the city for the inauguration of a saree store in Jubilee Hills when the situation reportedly spiralled out of control. As news of her presence spread, large numbers of fans and onlookers gathered outside the venue, eventually overwhelming security arrangements.

Chinmayi Calls Out Mismanagement

Sharing the video from the event on social media, Chinmayi expressed particular concern for a member of Samantha's team who was seen physically shielding the actor from the crowd.

"The actress' team, including her team member, Arya, is literally safeguarding her with her entire person. He must have left with several bruises at the very least. Controlling a mob of humans who don't know basic civil behaviour is not an actress' job," Chinmayi wrote.

Visuals Show Samantha Struggling At The Event

Videos circulating online show Samantha struggling to reach her vehicle after the event despite the presence of private security and police personnel. The human barricade was breached as men pushed forward to take selfies, forcing security staff to physically shield the actor and escort her through the crowd to safety.

The incident has drawn comparisons with a similar episode involving actor Nidhhi Agerwal earlier this month. On December 17, Nidhhi was reportedly manhandled during a song launch event at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall for her upcoming film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. That situation allegedly escalated into a near-stampede.

Following the Nidhhi Agerwal incident, Hyderabad police registered a suo motu case against the mall management and event organisers for failing to secure proper permissions and for inadequate safety arrangements.

