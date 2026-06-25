Can <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Revive Bollywood's Multi-Starrer Comedy Era?

There was a time when Bollywood comedies followed one simple rule - the more, the merrier.

A bunch of stars, a suitcase full of misunderstandings, people running in circles, and someone inevitably shouting in confusion. Somehow, it all worked.

Films like Hera Pheri, Dhamaal, Golmaal, and even the Welcome franchise turned chaos into a winning formula and gave audiences countless laugh-out-loud moments.

But lately, the party seems to have quietened down.

Multi-starrer comedies haven't quite enjoyed the same success in recent years. While Bollywood has continued to experiment with such films, recreating the magic of those iconic comedies has proved difficult.

Today's audiences are spoilt for choice, and a star-studded cast alone is no longer enough to guarantee success. The jokes have to land, the characters need to be memorable, and the madness has to feel genuinely entertaining.

Enter Welcome to the Jungle.

Releasing on June 26, the film is bringing back one of Bollywood's most-loved comedy franchises and doing it in the grandest way possible. Led by Akshay Kumar and featuring a massive ensemble cast, the film promises larger-than-life characters, confusion, adventure, and plenty of comic mayhem. In short, it wants to remind audiences why big-screen comedies used to be so much fun.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes the film could give the genre the much-needed boost it has been waiting for. He told NDTV, "Bollywood's multi-starrer comedy genre has always thrived on larger-than-life characters, ensemble chemistry, and repeat audience appeal. Welcome to the Jungle has the scale, nostalgia, and star power to reignite that space, but ultimately the content and humor need to connect with today's audience. If it delivers on entertainment, it could certainly pave the way for more big-ticket comedy franchises."

And he has a point. Nostalgia can make audiences buy a ticket, but only genuine entertainment can make them recommend the film to friends or return for a second watch. The secret ingredient of every successful ensemble comedy has always been chemistry.

Interestingly, Welcome to the Jungle may not have to carry the burden of reviving the genre all by itself.

Just two weeks later, on July 10, another comedy franchise will make its way to cinemas. Dhamaal 4 is also arriving with plenty of expectations. Known for its absurd humour and crazy adventures, the film is another reminder that Bollywood is once again placing its bets on big, noisy, and unapologetically fun comedies.

National Award-winning film critic, Baradwaj Rangan, told NDTV, "With Dhamaal 4 also on the way, these two films will show whether multi-starrer comedies can revive the genre."

In many ways, the next few weeks could feel like a reunion for Bollywood comedy lovers. If both films click with audiences, filmmakers may once again have the confidence to invest in multi-starrer comedies where confusion is the plot, chaos is the punchline, and laughter is the only goal.

Because sometimes, all people want from a trip to the cinema is a few familiar faces, a lot of ridiculous situations, and two hours of carefree fun.