"Will I Be Able To Do This?": Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Having "Doubt" And "Fear" Before Playing Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy introducing Ramayana to a global audience. The actor attended San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday along with co-star Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for a special panel on the film. On the sidelines of the event, Ranbir opened up about playing Lord Rama and admitted that he was filled with fear and self-doubt when the role first came his way.

Recalling his first reaction after being offered the role, Ranbir said he wasn't sure if he was the right person to bring Lord Rama to the big screen.

“I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. 'Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?' But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility. The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversities. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting.”

Ranbir Kapoor said he later realised that portraying Lord Rama was less about trying to be perfect and more about approaching the role with honesty and faith. According to the actor, everyone involved in the film shared the same goal from the beginning.

“Very early on, I understood that it just requires lot of faith, lot of belief, lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions. Our entire cast and crew had one noble intention, and that is to tell the story as authentically as we can,” added the star.

During the Ramayana panel at Comic-Con, Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, also spoke about Ranbir's casting as Lord Rama. The actor said Ranbir's humility and respect for the character made him the right choice for the role.

The actor said, “Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama'. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It's not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him.”

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is set to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive during Diwali 2027. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.