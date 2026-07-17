Firefighters Give Oxygen To Pigeon After It Suffers Smoke Inhalation From Car Fire In US

A pigeon in California received help from firefighters after being affected by smoke from a car fire. The Oakland Fire Department's E29 crew stepped in to assist the bird after it appeared to be in distress, reported People.

According to a Facebook post from the International Association of Firefighters Local 55, the crew helped the pigeon on Tuesday, July 14, after the vehicle fire.

The organisation said that the pigeon came up to the firefighters seeking help and appeared to have suffered smoke inhalation from the car fire.

Oakland Firefighters Local 55 said that E29's crew gave the pigeon oxygen, and the bird soon flew away after its lungs were cleared.

Watch Video Here:

A video of the incident showed a firefighter wearing full gear kneeling on the ground while holding an oxygen mask near a gray pigeon. The bird stayed mostly still during the encounter, except for leaning towards the mask.

The background of the video showed a chaotic scene with flashing lights and a fire truck.

Social Media Reaction

People quickly praised the firefighters and first responders in the comments section for helping the bird.

One user commented, "Another self-rescuing pigeon successfully identifies a heart of gold!"

Another user noted, " We domesticated pigeons; they come to us for help because we trained them to. Sweet little birds."

"That is amazing. I have a dove who was born in my garage, and he hangs out with me all the time," added a third user.