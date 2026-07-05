Pilot Shares Heartwarming Video Of Flying Mother For First Time As Captain

For many parents, seeing their child fulfil a dream is a proud and emotional moment. A pilot recently shared such an experience after flying his mother as a passenger for the first time since becoming a captain and spending his layover with her in Hyderabad.

The video was shared on Instagram by pilot Tapesh Kumar. It begins with him waiting at the boarding gate to welcome a special passenger. A text on the screen says that he has someone very special on his flight that day and that he is super excited.

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As his mother boards the aircraft, the two share a warm hug and smile at each other. Another text in the video says that it was the first time she did not tell him to "dheere chala", referring to the common advice parents often give their children to drive carefully.

The video then shows the two posing for a photograph outside the aircraft before travelling to Hyderabad during his layover. His mother is later seen travelling in a car to the hotel, while the video says they had a good time in Hyderabad during his layover.

The clip also captures his mother stepping into a swimming pool for the first time. It later shows her enjoying a meal at the hotel.

In the caption, Tapesh said that he flew his mother for the first time as a captain on a flight. He added that she joined him during his layover in Hyderabad and that they had a wonderful time together. He said the pressure to make a good landing was real, but he managed one. He also shared that his mother went into a swimming pool for the first time, that they ate much more food at the hotel than they should have, and that he later flew her back home. He described it as a beautiful layover.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the bond between pilot and his mother. One user commented, "That's so sweet."

Another user noted, "Pampering mom is the best thing in the whole world."

"Making a parent have a good time is the best feeling ever."