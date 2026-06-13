Failed Class 9 Twice Or Thrice? Delhi Schools To Offer Counselling, NIOS Route To Prevent Dropouts

Students who have failed Class 9 multiple times will now receive counselling from Delhi government schools and be offered alternative pathways, including admission to Class 10 through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), to ensure they do not drop out of the education system.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued directions to all government schools to identify students who have failed Class 9 more than once and counsel them, along with their parents, on the importance of continuing their education.

The move comes after the declaration of Class 9 compartment examination results and is aimed at preventing students from discontinuing their studies due to repeated academic setbacks, loss of confidence or lack of guidance.

Schools To Personally Reach Out To Students, Parents

Under the circular, Heads of Government Schools (HoS) have been directed to prepare a list of students who have failed Class 9 more than once.

Schools have been asked to personally call such students and their parents to the school at a time convenient for them and hold counselling sessions focused on the importance of completing school education and exploring available learning opportunities.

The department has noted that parents may also require motivation, counselling and reassurance that the school will continue to support their child despite repeated failures.

Focus On Keeping Students In Regular School

The Directorate has instructed schools to make every effort to encourage students to continue their education in their regular schools.

Officials believe that timely intervention and direct engagement with families can help prevent students from dropping out after failing Class 9 multiple times.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that academic setbacks do not permanently push students out of the education system.

NIOS Option For Students Seeking SLC

If a student or parent is unwilling to continue in regular school and wishes to obtain a School Leaving Certificate (SLC), schools have been directed to counsel them about taking admission directly in Class 10 through the Directorate's NIOS Project.

NIOS, a Government of India organisation, offers a flexible learning system that allows students to study at their own pace and choose subjects according to their interests and abilities.

According to the circular, this option can help students continue their education while also saving one precious academic year.

Maths Not Compulsory, Students Can Choose Subjects

The Directorate has specifically instructed schools to inform parents that under the NIOS scheme, Mathematics is not compulsory.

Students can choose subjects of their preference, including comparatively lighter subjects, making the system more flexible for those who face difficulties with certain academic subjects.

Officials believe the provision could help many students remain connected to education rather than abandoning their studies altogether.

Can Return To Parent School For Class 11

The circular also highlights that students who pass Class 10 through the NIOS Project remain eligible for admission to Class 11 in their parent government school.

Schools have been asked to clearly communicate this provision to parents so that NIOS is viewed as an alternative pathway rather than a dead end.

Education officials say the arrangement allows students to complete secondary education through a flexible route and then rejoin the mainstream schooling system for higher classes.

Aim Is To Ensure No Child Drops Out

The Directorate said the ultimate objective is to ensure that students who have failed Class 9 repeatedly do not leave the education system altogether.

The circular emphasises that timely counselling, motivation and guidance by schools can help save many students from dropping out and ensure they complete at least their school education.

With the latest directions, the Delhi government is seeking to provide struggling students with multiple opportunities to continue learning, reinforcing the message that failing an exam should not mean the end of a child's education journey.