Rekha Gupta On Delhi's EV Push, Anti-Pollution Plan At NDTV Conclave

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, speaking at NDTV Emerging Business Conclave 2026 on Monday, said her cabinet has launched the country's largest EV policy for Delhi that will help combat pollution.

"Delhi government is investing Rs 15,000 crore so that this city, which is the capital of the country, has the most EV vehicles, connectivity, last mile connectivity, and if we look from the direction of pollution, then emission free," the Chief Minister said.

"So, a very big plan, a very big policy, we have given to Delhi, in the form of EV. So that it is easy for every person in Delhi to buy EV, it is easy to use it, and we should lace the whole city with EV infrastructure," she said.

The policy, which is likely to come into force from July 1, aims to offer benefits to all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, the Chief Minister said.

According to a study relied upon by the Delhi government, 33 per cent of vehicular pollution in the city comes from commercial vehicles and 46 per cent from two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The Chief Minister stressed that for the first time, Delhi presented a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, underlining that it means more money for investment.

"For the first time, we presented a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, in which the capital expenditure is a very large amount. In the previous governments, if the capital expenditure was Rs 5,000 or 7,000 crore, we have increased it to Rs 30,000 crore, which will take Delhi's infrastructure to new heights. Be it roads, expressways, metro, transportation, flyovers, everything should be according to the needs of Delhi," she said.

The Chief Minister said her government follows the principle of "minimum government and maximum governance".

"We have given opportunities and governance for ease of doing business in the last one and half year," she said at the conclave, adding that the city is the "growth engine of the country".

"The way new policies are being implemented in Delhi, whether it is a warehouse policy, semiconductor policy, startup policy, or Delhi drone policy, every policy has a new opportunity in itself. We have brought the concert economy back to Delhi. We want to present Delhi as a medical hub for the whole world. We want to present Delhi as an educational hub for the whole country. Wherever a person comes from the world, if there is a city in the first priority, then it should be Delhi. This is what we want to say to Delhi," she said.

On the issue of pollution, the Chief Minister said her government has over the last year "prepared a very scientific roadmap" to combat it.

"We believe that pollution is not a job for two months of winter. It is a plan to work for 12 months around the year," she said.