Delhi EWS Lottery 2026: 48,000 Seats Open In Private Schools

Families from economically weaker sections (EWS) lined up digitally on Monday for Delhi's computerised lottery to secure Nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private unaided schools for the 2026-27 session. With 48,092 seats for EWS students and 7,609 for children with special needs (CWSN), a total of 55,701 seats are up for grabs, up from 50,516 last year.

Parents Take the Lead

Parents drew lots themselves, projected live via PPT presentation, keeping the process fully transparent. "It was reassuring to see the results in real time," a parent told NDTV while waiting for her daughter's allotment.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "With NIC-approved software and Aadhaar verification, duplicate and incorrect applications have been removed. This year, genuine applicants have a fair chance."

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Seats Up, Applications Down

The Directorate received 1,39,524 applications, with 1,38,536 complete for EWS/DG and 988 for CWSN. This is down from 2,40,084 applications in 2024-25, when over one lakh entries were duplicates.

Participating schools increased from 2,219 to 2,308. EWS seats rose from 44,045 to 48,092, while CWSN seats grew from 6,471 to 7,609.

Digital Verification Makes It Easier

Documents are now verified digitally via mobile, cutting repeated visits. "We didn't have to go to multiple offices this time," another parent said.

Sood added, "School allotments were made immediately after the draw. The process is now faster and more transparent."

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Government Schools See Rise In Trust

Officials noted that with more students choosing government-run CM Shri Schools, applications for private schools under these categories have declined. "Parents are now more confident in government schools," an official said.

Sood said, "This process ensures EWS families can access quality education. The goal is fairness and transparency in admissions."