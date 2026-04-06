Delhi University UG Admissions 2026: Likely To Begin In Third Week Of May, Details Here

DU Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to begin admissions for undergraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session in the third week of May 2026, shortly after the commencement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG).

The admission process will be conducted through the CSAS portal in multiple phases, with the first phase being registration.

Admissions through the CSAS portal are largely dependent on CUET results, following which students can apply for eligible courses after subject mapping.

The Dean of Admissions has urged students to choose their CUET paper subjects based on the subjects studied in Class 12, as at least 50 per cent similarity between the two will be required for subject mapping, a crucial step in the DU admission process through the CSAS portal.

CUET UG 2026 Date

The CUET-UG 2026 is tentatively scheduled to be held between May 11 and May 31, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told PTI, "The registration process for DU will begin once the CUET exams begin, so we are hoping to open the portal around the third week of May. While details are still being finalised, our primary focus, as in previous years, will be on completing the admissions on time so that classes can begin at the earliest."

"We will try to shorten the allocation period as much as possible. Even if one or two days are adjusted per round, that should be enough," Gandhi added.

In recent years, university teachers have expressed concern over delays in the admission process after DU shifted to a CUET score-based system. According to professors, this has disrupted the academic cycle.

Additionally, the university is working on making the CSAS portal more student-friendly, Gandhi said.

"We will add more prompts to guide students through the process, reducing the chances of errors," she added.