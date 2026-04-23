A shocking incident was reported in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, where B.A. Civil Services students were seen cheating in an examination using mobile phones. Serious allegations have been made against the officials after the incident came to light and went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on April 22 at Sarvodaya College, which is located in Mul and affiliated with Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University.

The students were allowed to sit in the exam hall with mobile phones in exchange for 300 rupees, contrary to the government's claims of a "copy-free" campaign. The video clearly shows students at the exam centre fearlessly holding mobiles in their hands, looking up answers on Google to write their papers.

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Watch the video here:

Students Pay Rs 300 To Use Mobile Phones For Cheating During Exam In Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LmOHSDVpNK — NDTV (@ndtv) April 23, 2026

The concerning part was that the cheating wasn't happening in just any ordinary subject, but during the B.A. Civil Services paper. The students, who dream of becoming administrative officers in the future, were slammed for building their foundation on corruption and cheating.

Around 400 students are taking exams at this centre, but the conditions appear to be inadequate. Three students are crammed onto a single bench. Due to a lack of space, many students were forced to sit on the floor to write their papers. According to the report, the centre doesn't even have basic toilet facilities for the students.

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Students protesting outside the exam centre have made serious allegations that the college administration is extorting 300 rupees from every student. In return, they are given full freedom to use mobiles during the exam.

The students who refused to pay and wanted to take the exam on their own merit were the ones who raised their voices against this corruption and exposed the matter.