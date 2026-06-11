Indian Techie Says US Startup Rejected Him For Having A 'Strong' Accent, Internet Reacts

A software developer from Uttar Pradesh has sparked a debate about accent bias in global hiring after claiming he was rejected by an American startup founder solely because of the way he speaks English. Tushar Verma, a 24-year-old developer from Muzaffarnagar, shared his experience on social media, where it quickly gained traction. According to Verma, he had applied for a remote engineering role with a US-based startup that closely matched his skills and experience.

In a post on X, Verma alleged that the founder praised his portfolio and technical abilities but declined to move forward because he wanted someone with an American accent. According to screenshots shared by Verma, the founder said he needed an employee whose accent would make communication easier and commented that Verma's accent was "very strong."

The rejection came despite Verma's claim that he had successfully worked with US-based companies and clients for the past two years.

"Got rejected for a interview due to my accent! Recently i cold Dm'ed a founder, and he saw my wellfound AI interview video, but he rejected me to even have a interview even tho he seemed to like my portfolio and skillset. Wild Times," he wrote.

See the tweet here:

The incident quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from users who argued that hiring decisions should be based on skills and communication effectiveness rather than accent. Many expressed surprise that such feedback would still be given openly in 2026, particularly in an industry that increasingly relies on global remote talent. The episode has also reignited discussions about linguistic bias in international hiring.

One user wrote, "Insane man. Why does accent even matter, that too for a startup which might cease to exist tomorrow?"

Another commented, "Trust me it probably was not worth your time. These thoughts really reflect what type of culture is present there all the very best."

A third said, "That is crazy. I have never heard a reply like that. I mean, it sounds very racist to me. I talk to people outside India all the time, but never heard anyone speak like this."

"That happens, bro. sometimes founders are very cautious about inclusivity and all so they reject candidates. i was rejected many times coz of timezone," added a fourth.